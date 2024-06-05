Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT Superstock race cancelled

Bad weather forces the cancellation of Wednesday’s Superstock TT Race.

Davey Todd, Superstock
Davey Todd, Superstock

Heavy rain and standing water has forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s opening Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.

Conditions took a turn for the worse after the completion of the Supertwin TT, which saw Michael Dunlop claim a record-breaking 27th Isle of Man TT victory.

The Superstock race had been due to start at 14:15 but organisers have announced ‘no further race action today due to poor weather forecasted this evening.’

A revised schedule for Thursday will now see the opening Superstock race start at 1pm, putting it between the second Sidecar outing (11:20am, reduced to 2 laps) and second Supersport TT (3:30pm)

Superstock and then Supertwin Race 2 are set for Friday, with the headline 6-lap Milwaukee Senior TT on Saturday.

Revised schedule:

Thursday 6 June
11:20 - Sidecar TT Race 2 (2 laps)
13:00 - Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)
14:00 - Supersport TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday 7 June
11:45 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday 8 June
Race Day 6
11:45 - Senior TT Race (6 laps)

Read More

Latest News

RR
Results
8m ago
2024 Isle of Man TT Supertwin Race 1: Results
Michael Dunlop, Supertwin
Michael Dunlop, Supertwin
F1
News
17m ago
Signing Max Verstappen would ‘leave Toto Wolff with a headache’ for F1 2026
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD), Red Bull Racing Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
RR
News
34m ago
Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT Superstock race cancelled
Davey Todd, Superstock
Davey Todd, Superstock
RR
News
1h ago
Michael Dunlop claims all-time record 27th Isle of Man TT victory
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
2h ago
Potential Esteban Ocon replacement gets Alpine practice call-up
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China,
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Claim made that Red Bull are fighting ‘one-legged’ in F1 title battle with Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez was taken out on the first lap in Monaco
Sergio Perez was taken out on the first lap in Monaco
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin
Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin
RR
News
3h ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: “Our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Márquez”
Bastianini, Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez
Bastianini, Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez