Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT Superstock race cancelled
Bad weather forces the cancellation of Wednesday’s Superstock TT Race.
Heavy rain and standing water has forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s opening Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.
Conditions took a turn for the worse after the completion of the Supertwin TT, which saw Michael Dunlop claim a record-breaking 27th Isle of Man TT victory.
The Superstock race had been due to start at 14:15 but organisers have announced ‘no further race action today due to poor weather forecasted this evening.’
A revised schedule for Thursday will now see the opening Superstock race start at 1pm, putting it between the second Sidecar outing (11:20am, reduced to 2 laps) and second Supersport TT (3:30pm)
Superstock and then Supertwin Race 2 are set for Friday, with the headline 6-lap Milwaukee Senior TT on Saturday.
Revised schedule:
Thursday 6 June
11:20 - Sidecar TT Race 2 (2 laps)
13:00 - Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)
14:00 - Supersport TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Friday 7 June
11:45 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)
14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)
Saturday 8 June
Race Day 6
11:45 - Senior TT Race (6 laps)