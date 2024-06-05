Wednesday’s Isle of Man TT Superstock race cancelled

Heavy rain and standing water has forced the cancellation of Wednesday’s opening Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.

Conditions took a turn for the worse after the completion of the Supertwin TT, which saw Michael Dunlop claim a record-breaking 27th Isle of Man TT victory.

The Superstock race had been due to start at 14:15 but organisers have announced ‘no further race action today due to poor weather forecasted this evening.’

A revised schedule for Thursday will now see the opening Superstock race start at 1pm, putting it between the second Sidecar outing (11:20am, reduced to 2 laps) and second Supersport TT (3:30pm)

Superstock and then Supertwin Race 2 are set for Friday, with the headline 6-lap Milwaukee Senior TT on Saturday.

Revised schedule:

Thursday 6 June

11:20 - Sidecar TT Race 2 (2 laps)

13:00 - Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps)

14:00 - Supersport TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday 7 June

11:45 - Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps)

14:00 - Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps)

Saturday 8 June

Race Day 6

11:45 - Senior TT Race (6 laps)