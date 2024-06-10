Isle of Man TT rider “very very lucky to still be here” after terrifying crash

Anthony Redmond is “very lucky to still be here”, according to his wife, after a scary crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Redmond emerged with multiple serious injuries from an accident at the Bungalow last Tuesday.

His crash in the warm-up preceded the Supertwin race being cancelled due to bad track condition after wet weather.

Redmond was airlifted to hospital and a statement quickly confirmed that he was “stable and conscious”.

His wife, Shelley, has now provided more harrowing details.

She posted to social media: “Following Tony’s off in the warm-up lap on Tuesday, we wanted to let everyone know that he’s “okay” and very very lucky to still be here.

“The injuries we know of so far are listed below…

“Broken jaw, broken teeth, broken shoulder, broken vertebrae, fluid on the lungs, multiple rib fractures, lacerated kidney, compound fractures to the left leg, both ankles shattered.

“Someone up there was looking after Tony on Tuesday night and we are so very grateful that he’s still here.

“It’s going to be a long long road to recovery but we’ll get there!

“Thankyou to everyone for all of your messages.

“I am sure Tony will get back to everyone himself once he’s able to.”

Redmond’s team, Green Ant Racing Team, also made a statement.

“As a team we are devastated for Tony and his family and wish him a full and speedy recovery,” they posted.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him but as a team we are all here for him and any help he needs in the forthcoming months.”