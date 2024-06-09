Updates on condition of two riders who crashed on final day of Isle of Man TT

Jack Petrie and Peter Hickman fell on Saturday at the Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman

The conditions of the two riders who crashed on Saturday at the Isle of Man TT have been clarified.

Jack Petrie and Peter Hickman both fell on the final day of the legendary event.

Petrie’s crash resulted in a red flag in the Supertwin TT.

A statement from race organisers later said: “[Saturday’s] incident at Handley's which resulted in a Red Flag involved number 55, Jack Petrie.

“Jack is reported as stable and continues to receive treatment.”

14-time TT winner Hickman later crashed out of the lead of the Senior TT.

Footage captured by fans, and uploaded to social media, showed the speed he was travelling at when he fell.

“Hickman is off at The Ginger Hall, rider up and walking,” a statement quickly confirmed.

And his team FHO Racing later added: “And we're getting reports he's now in the pub!”

The TT concluded on Saturday with Supersport and Supertwin victories for Michael Dunlop.

Davey Todd won the Senior TT after Hickman’s fall.

