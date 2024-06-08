Davey Todd wins the Senior TT as Peter Hickman crashes out

After winning his first race earlier in the week, Davey Todd won the Senior TT for TAS Racing, 20 years after their last Senior TT victory.

Todd was in a battle with FHO Racing’s Peter Hickman in the first two laps of the race, which seen Hickman lead after lap one, by setting a 135.523 mph lap from a standing start. Todd was only 2.6 seconds down on Hickman at the start of lap two.

A disappointing end to the week for Michael Dunlop, as he retired on lap one due to bike issues on the mountain. The wait for TT win number 30 will have to wait until 2025, but no doubt that Dunlop is man of the event with four wins.

But on lap two, Peter Hickman was on course for breaking the outright lap record and had built up a 8.3 second over Todd.

However, Hickman crashed on the exit of Ginger Hall on lap two - he was able to walk away from the crash and has been reported as ok.

This then left Todd with a 19.8 seconds lead over Hickman’s teammate, Josh Brookes in second. Dean Harrison continued his solid week for Honda in third and would stay there until the finish.

It was a fairly calm and non-eventful round of pitstops at the end of lap two, Todd maintained the lead over Brookes and then eventually started building his lead to over 30 seconds by the end of lap three.

Further down the top five - James Hillier was in a fairly lonely fourth place, after making a great start to the race. But John McGuinness and Mike Browne battled it out for fifth place and traded places from lap three to four.

But this was Davey Todd’s moment, fans all around the Isle of Man TT course applauded their hero, as he realised his dream of winning the Senior TT, with a final lap time of 133.627 mph.

The gap was 39 seconds over Josh Brookes in second place, his second podium at the TT. Dean Harrison was happy with third place, James Hillier bringing it home in a solid fourth place and at 52 years old, John McGuinness finish in fifth place with a final lap time of 131.245 mph.