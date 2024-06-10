Conor Cummins addresses retirement rumour after Isle of Man TT withdrawal

Conor Cummins pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT last Thursday

Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Conor Cummins is not retiring, he has confirmed, despite withdrawing from the Isle of Man TT.

Cummins pulled out from the remainder of the TT last Thursday.

Rumours intensified about his retirement when his team, Padgett’s, released the following statement:

“We and all at Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles would like to thank Conor for the last 8 years we have shared together and wish him all the very best for the future.

“We have shared some amazing memories and moments together achieving 6 Isle of Man TT podiums, fastest ever Manx Man around the TT course, Conor’s fastest ever lap, classic TT podiums, multiple North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix podiums.”

However, the 38 year old is not throwing the towel in yet.

Cummins told Manx Radio: “One thing that’s definite is that I will definitely be back racing.

“So, there’s a bit of speculation about whether I am retiring or not.

“It couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I just withdrew from the rest of the TT 2024.

“In this job, you ride on confidence. Unfortunately, we arrived at a point in the road, at this year’s TT, where it just wasn’t there.

“It was best for everyone concerned that we called it quits for this TT.

“I am still mega passionate about racing, and gutted not to be racing.

“I need to be racing. I am already making plans and making a bit of headway.

“I know what I’m capable of here at the TT.”

