2025 Isle of Man TT Races dates confirmed

The dates for next year's Isle of Man TT races have been confirmed by the organisers. The 2025 event will commence on Monday 26th May and will conclude with the Senior TT Race taking place on Saturday 7th June.

The race schedule will follow a similar format to this year with second races planned for the Superstock and Supertwin classes once again. The complete ten race programme will be delivered across three sets of back-to-back race days split by two rest days to align with travel and accommodation capacities, providing visiting fans with greater opportunities to visit the world’s greatest road race.



PROVISIONAL RACE DAY PROGRAMME

Monday 26 May (UK Bank Holiday) Morning Free Practice & Afternoon Qualifying Tuesday 27 May Evening Qualifying Wednesday 28 May Evening Qualifying Thursday 29 May Evening Qualifying Friday 30 May Afternoon Qualifying Saturday 31 May Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1

3wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1 Sunday 1 June RST Superbike TT Monday 2 June Rest Day Tuesday 3 June RL360 Superstock TT Race 1

Supertwin TT Race 1 Wednesday 4 June Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2

3wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 2 Thursday 5 June Rest Day Friday 6 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday) PE Superstock TT Race 2

Entire Cover Supertwin TT Race 2 Saturday 7 June Milwaukee Senior TT Race

*Subject to Road Closure approval by the Department for Infrastructure, in accordance to the Road Races Act 2016.

For more information, go to the official Isle of Man TT Races website here.