2025 Isle of Man TT Races dates confirmed

Next year’s event will commence on 26th May and will conclude with the Senior TT Race taking place on 7th June 2025.

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

The dates for next year's Isle of Man TT races have been confirmed by the organisers. The 2025 event will commence on Monday 26th May and will conclude with the Senior TT Race taking place on Saturday 7th June.

The race schedule will follow a similar format to this year with second races planned for the Superstock and Supertwin classes once again. The complete ten race programme will be delivered across three sets of back-to-back race days split by two rest days to align with travel and accommodation capacities, providing visiting fans with greater opportunities to visit the world’s greatest road race.
 

PROVISIONAL RACE DAY PROGRAMME

Monday 26 May (UK Bank Holiday)Morning Free Practice & Afternoon Qualifying
Tuesday 27 MayEvening Qualifying
Wednesday 28 MayEvening Qualifying
Thursday 29 MayEvening Qualifying
Friday 30 MayAfternoon Qualifying
Saturday 31 MayMonster Energy Supersport TT Race 1
3wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 1
Sunday 1 JuneRST Superbike TT
Monday 2 JuneRest Day
Tuesday 3 JuneRL360 Superstock TT Race 1
Supertwin TT Race 1
Wednesday 4 JuneMonster Energy Supersport TT Race 2
3wheeling.Media Sidecar TT Race 2
Thursday 5 JuneRest Day
Friday 6 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday)PE Superstock TT Race 2
Entire Cover Supertwin TT Race 2
Saturday 7 JuneMilwaukee Senior TT Race

*Subject to Road Closure approval by the Department for Infrastructure, in accordance to the Road Races Act 2016.

For more information, go to the official Isle of Man TT Races website here.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea: “It’s been a difficult day", but Remy "really fast"
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega leads FP2 but needs “something more” | Alvaro Bautista: “Today was a bit strange”
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
WSBK
News
2h ago
Fastest Toprak shrugs off Friday tumble: “I'm feeling strong”
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1
News
4h ago
James Vowles teases ‘big name’ signings amid Williams F1 rebuild
James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1…
F1
News
5h ago
FIA rule tweak opens door for early Kimi Antonelli F1 debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) Mercedes AMG F1 Junior Driver. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

WSBK
Results
6h ago
2024 World Superbike Misano, Italy - Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, Misano WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega, Misano WorldSBK
Le Mans
News
6h ago
Starting grid for the 2024 24h of Le Mans: How the race will start
Porsche Le Mans
Porsche Le Mans
Le Mans
News
6h ago
Callum Ilott “felt very bad” after wrecking Porsche car, still pushing for “a win”
Callum Ilott Le Mans
Callum Ilott Le Mans
RR
News
7h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT Races dates confirmed
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop