Dave Molyneux retires after Isle of Man TT

Dave Molyneux, the most successful sidecar driver in Isle of Man TT Races’ history has today announced his retirement from the sport.

It’s fair to say Dave Molyneux is one of the greatest Isle of Man TT Sidecar drivers of all time, perhaps even the best.

The statistics certainly back that up with the Manx hero having taken a record 17 wins and 31 podiums in total since making his debut in 1985.

It could have been even more too had he not spent time away on the Grand Prix and European trail.

Like fellow three-wheel innovator, the great Rolf Biland, Molyneux could also have tasted further success had he not spent quite as much time tinkering in his Regaby workshop, constantly striving for perfection around the Mountain Course with his own DMR creation.

Of course, the chassis he’s constantly evolved has played a big part in his success too and that of countless other drivers.

Employing sidecar technology and theories ahead of their time on the island, Molyneux’s engineering skills are second to none with some of his space-age looking outfits combining with his own blistering speed and talent to consistently shatter the record books and leave others trailing in his wake.

For a period, Molyneux dominated racing at the TT and his versatility knows no bounds having won in the Open and F2 era and with Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Kawasaki power. Even now, more than 30 years since making his debut, he’s kept looking at new and different ways to beat the opposition.

However, the last few Isle of Man TT campaigns haven’t gone smoothly for Molyneux and, until TT 2024, you have to go back to 2017 to find his last podium – and a decade to 2014, for his last victory.

Reliability issues and passenger changes have held him back whilst, after more than 25 years, he ditched his own DMR chassis in 2019 in favour of an LCR.

He switched back to his own design in 2022 where, powered by the 890cc KTM, he took a brace of fourths, only to be hit with two retirements in 2023.

Undeterred, he came back for more in 2024 and whilst certain ingredients have been missing from his armoury of late, all the pieces of the jigsaw came together, and with his godson Jake Roberts as passenger, he signed off in style with a final podium.

All the above has been achieved having overcome tragedy too after his dad John, a top passenger in the 1970s, lost his life with driver George Oates at the 1977 Ulster Grand Prix, which makes Dave’s story even more commendable and a credit to the family name.

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport added: "Dave is undoubtedly one of the greatest competitors the TT has ever seen. His determination to win has always been matched by his ability to innovate and he has been at the forefront of sidecar racing for decades.

"I've known Dave all my life and he has been a massive help to me personally during my time working on the TT with advice and support for which I will be forever grateful.

"Seeing him score a podium finish at this year's TT was such a highlight and it is great to see a true living legend go out on such a high note. He leaves the event with a remarkable legacy for current and future champions to aspire to.”