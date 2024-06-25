Hospitalised Isle of Man TT rider’s update on gruelling recovery process

Anthony Redmond underwent multiple surgeries after crashing at Isle of Man TT

Anthony Redmond
Anthony Redmond

Anthony Redmond has provided an update on his recovery from a big accident at the Isle of Man TT.

Redmond's crash at Bungalow preceded the cancellation of a Supertwin rain due to wet track conditions, and it caused him to be airlifted to hospital.

His wife described him as "very very lucky to still be here" then listed his injuries: "Broken jaw, broken teeth, broken shoulder, broken vertebrae, fluid on the lungs, multiple rib fractures, lacerated kidney, compound fractures to the left leg, both ankles shattered."

Redmond has now posted a photo of himself in hospital to social media, accompanied by an update on his condition.

He wrote: "A quick update - feeling good today as it's my first day getting dressed for a few weeks. 

"I'm pretending to be on holiday with shorts and a Calippo in Broad Green Liverpool. 

"We have been here two days now and previously, we have been at Aintree since the evening of the crash - I've had various ops but the main ones are having the cages fitted to both legs. 

"I've been up a few times in a frame and took a few steps as the legs are load bearing now. 

"I can take my back brace off when I'm lying down or when I'm doing anything that is less than 45 degrees which is so much easier of a night time! 

"Both of my lungs drains have been out for nearly a week and my breathing feels good again.

"I am feeling 100% positive and that's mainly due to all my family and friends who are supporting me 100%. All of the messages, cards, well wishes etc have been amazing, so thank you all so so much for all of the extra positive powers!

"I wanted to say a big THANK YOU to the marshals, spectators, TM's and critical care workers who attended my incident as without your input I simply wouldn't be here now. 

"A big THANK YOU to the TT event organisers, ACU., Day one trauma, TTRA and the ARA for immediate help towards helping Shelley Redmond, Aron Redmond and Katie Redmond to be in Liverpool with me.

"Thank you to my Mum and Dad for all of your help and a big THANK YOU to Boris for all of his help during TT, for helping out at the garage and at home and also to Alex Clarke for being my trusted right hand man, running the garage and helping Aron to get out and race last weekend at Jurby.

"A big thank you to my personal sponsors for their support during TT and allowing me to live the dream and finally a big THANK YOU to all the medical team at the major trauma ward at Aintree hospital and the limb reconstruction team at Broad Green.

"TT 2024 was still a success for me despite the crash - A new PB of 122.7mph lap straight away in practice (will work out ideal lap times but they will be good from data we were looking at) with loads of track information gained for next time... 

"118mph lap on a standard R6 - 111mph after two laps on the Aprilia.

"TT '25 might be a push due to the time it will take to grow back the missing leg bone, but we will be working as hard as we can to get fit while keeping safe and steady.

"Love to all the biking family."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Helmut Marko warns Max Verstappen ‘can’t drive whole season on the limit’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
29m ago
KTM: Augusto Fernandez “knew it was over” if he failed to perform
Augusto Fernandez
Augusto Fernandez
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc rivalry analysed ahead of F1 2025: “On a Sunday…”
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta “missed racing” as chance to break Marc Marquez record still in play
Pedro Acosta Catalunya
Pedro Acosta Catalunya
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aprilia admits losing “two riders is not ideal”, but “we have to be optimistic”
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Catalunya MotoGP, 3 September
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP race, Catalunya MotoGP, 3…

Latest News

RR
News
4h ago
Hospitalised Isle of Man TT rider’s update on gruelling recovery process
Anthony Redmond
Anthony Redmond
F1
Feature
13h ago
Five key talking points from the F1 paddock after the Spanish GP
The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, race winner; Lewis Hamilton
The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen …
MotoGP
News
17h ago
Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia ‘ticks all the boxes’
Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola
Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola
MotoGP
News
18h ago
Aprilia ‘sorry to lose a talent like Maverick’, but Bezzecchi ‘clear choice’
Maverick Vinales, Massimo Rivola
Maverick Vinales, Massimo Rivola