Injured Isle of Man TT rider undergoes more surgery but “awake” and “comfortable”

The family of Jack Petrie, who was injured at the Isle of Man TT, have issued a comment on his recovery.

Petrie crashed at Handley’s causing a red flag in the Supertwin race which Michael Dunlop went on to win.

Marshals were credited for the swift response to Petrie’s accident. He was hospitalised immediately.

Petrie required surgery to his arm, wrist, elbow, and jaw.

The People’s Bike.com, his team, shared a social media post with the latest information about Petrie’s condition.

It read: “Just a quick update from Jack’s family for you.

“Jack had further surgery [last] weekend and remains as comfortable as he can be in Aintree Hospital.

“He is still quite confused about where he is and about what has happened however, given the injuries he sustained we are just extremely grateful that he is awake and trying to climb out of his hospital bed.

“Thank you all again for your good wishes and your messages over the last couple of weeks, it’s been a huge support to Jack’s family and friends and to all of us here in the team.

“We will keep you updated once we have more news.”

A previous comment from the team read: "Jack has a number of other injuries, most of which will hopefully mend themselves."