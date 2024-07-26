Badly injured Isle of Man TT rider provides update as he finally leaves hospital

Anthony Redmond has left hospital almost two months after crashing at the Isle of Man TT.

Redmond was airlifted to hospital after crashing at Bungalow, preceding the cancellation of a Supertwin race due to wet conditions.

His wife said he was "very very lucky to still be here" after he sustained injuries including a broken jaw, broken vertebrae, fractured ribs, fluid on the lungs, lacerated kidney, a fractured leg and two shattered ankles.

He has now posted to social media: Just a quick update seven weeks on from my slip off at TT 24 - well I've made it back home on Friday with the help of the OT team after a two week stay in Nobles.

“I have a hospital bed and all the equipment to keep me going back at my headquarters which is fantastic - everything seems to be healing well.

“I have a video conference with the Walton centre regarding my spine fracture in two weeks, this is after having a CT scan last week so hopefully things are improving and I can lose the back brace soon!

“The hands, shoulder, ribs, jaw, face etc are all pretty much back to normal and not giving much pain or discomfort now which is nice!

“The next stage is waiting for an appointment from Broad Green to review the legs and see where we are up to, and let the surgeons decide on the next step (pardon the pun).

“We have done a few firsts now since the accident including riding a mobility scooter, getting in and out of the passenger seat of the car and having a stand up wee. So things are moving forward and getting back to normal slowly!

“After looking over my riding kit I am so glad I had excellent quality gear on and thanks to the following products I am able to still be here with a view to riding again.

“Knox back/chest protection and gloves, Alpinestars boots, ADRracingproducts custom leathers, Arai Helmets UK.

“For those of you doing the Manx GP next month please give your protective riding gear that extra bit of thought. It's definitely worth spending an extra few pounds to get the best kit you can afford, just in case the worst should happen!

“I would like to say a huge thankyou to all my friends and family for the visits/cards and messages to keep my spirits up and smiles big (including Katie Redmond for the daily leg moisturising), it really makes a difference to the recovery knowing you have a big loving crew supporting you!

“Also a big thankyou to the nurses, physios, doctors, OTs and other staff at Nobles hospital for looking after me well for the last few weeks. A big thankyou to Alex Clarke, Boris, Aron Redmond, Lauren Exon for looking after the garage. A big thankyou to Moffitt Dave for his constant support and advice on recovery and checking in on me to make sure the smiles are still happening and a super big thankyou to my best mate, wife and personal nurse Shelley Redmond for all your help and attention every day.

“I promise we will go on a holiday without (many) bikes involved very soon.”