2024 Manx Grand Prix: Full schedule and how to watch

Full details of how to follow the 2024 Manx Grand Prix

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Classic bike racing returns to the Isle of Man with the 2024 edition of the Manx Grand Prix this month.

The Manx GP is a racing event on the Isle of Man that comprises classic bike competition and events for contemporary machinery, with the latter often used by riders as a stepping stone to competing at the Isle of Man TT.

With competitors of all calibre taking part, the Manx GP is one of the most popular road racing events on the calendar.

The classic races bring with them some added star power from the TT, with the likes of Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness and Conor Cummins all taking part in various classes at the Manx.

When is the 2024 Manx GP?

The 2024 edition of the Manx GP takes place from Sunday 18 August, with the opening practices, through to Bank Holiday Monday 26 August.

Qualifying runs from Sunday 18 August to Thursday 22 August, with three days of racing covering Friday 23 August, Saturday 24 August and Monday 26 August.

How to watch the 2024 Manx GP?

There will be no live television coverage of the 2024 Manx GP.

However, highlights will be available free-to-air on ITV on 4 and 5 September for viewers in the UK. Both programmes will also be available on the ITVX streaming platform.

The Manx Grand Prix YouTube channel will also have highlights of each race.

Will the 2024 Manx GP be broadcast on radio?

Manx GP action will be broadcast live on radio.

Leading the commentary from the TT Grandstand will be Chris Kinley and Chris Boyde.

Supporting the broadcast from the main tower with the latest updates and insights from around the course will be Dave Christian at Glen Helen and Rob Pritchard at Ramsey Hairpin. Once again, Chris Kinley will also be doubling up on his duties as he occupies his regular role in parc ferme and on the grid.

Reporter Beth Espey will be joining Chris on the ground as well as former Manx Grand Prix winners Chris Palmer and Carolynn Sells who will be gifting you with their expert punditry.

There will also be live timing available for the event as well as free content uploaded to the Manx GP YouTube channel.

What is the full 2024 Manx GP schedule?

Sunday 18 August:
12:45pm - Roads close
1pm - Newcomers Speed Control Lap
1:45pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying
3:10pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying
4:20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior qualifying

Monday 19 August:
6pm - Roads close
6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying
7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying
7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Tuesday 20 August:
6pm - Roads close
6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying
7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying
7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Wednesday 21 August:
6pm - Roads Close
6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying
7:20pm - Junior/Lightweight/Classic Senior qualifying
7:45pm - Classic Junior qualifying

Thursday 22 August:
6pm - Roads Close
6:30pm - Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying
7:20pm - Classic Senior/Classic Junior qualifying

Racing

Friday 23 August
11:25am - Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix, 3 laps
1:30pm - Lightweight Manx Grand Prix, 3 laps

Saturday 24 August
11:30am - Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps
2:45pm - Junior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

Monday 26 August
11:30am - Senior Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps
2:15pm - Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix, 4 laps

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
17m ago
IndyCar star blasts “fake” rumour of switch to Audi in F1
Audi F1
Audi F1
RR
News
30m ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Top 20 seeded riders in Classic Junior and Senior class
John McGuinness, 2023 Manx Grand Prix
John McGuinness, 2023 Manx Grand Prix
© Crash
RR
News
31m ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Full schedule and how to watch
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Davide Brivio talks “theory” behind Ai Ogura Trackhouse MotoGP signing
Davide Brivio, 2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Trakchouse pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Davide Brivio, 2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Trakchouse pit box. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
GoEleven warns Andrea Iannone “we already have other options” for 2025 WSBK season
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
PICS: Pol Espargaro debuts radical KTM swingarm wings
Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, swingarm wings, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pecco Bagnaia disputes theory about GP24 vs GP23: “It’s a bit strange”
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
Franco Morbidelli, Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Official: Franco Morbidelli confirmed at VR46 for MotoGP 2025
Franco Morbidelli joins VR46 Ducati for 2025
Franco Morbidelli joins VR46 Ducati for 2025