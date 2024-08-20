Today's Manx Grand Prix session cancelled due to bad weather

A second day at the Manx Grand Prix scuppered by weather

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Tuesday evening’s practice sessions for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix have been cancelled due to ongoing rain showers across the Isle of Man.

Poor weather has already played havoc with the schedule this week, after Monday’s practices were scrapped due to windy and rain conditions.

Tuesday’s practice was due to get under way at 6:30pm local time, after organisers announced they were pressing ahead with action despite initial threats of showers in the area.

However, at just after 6pm the Clerk of the Course announced a 15-minute delay to proceedings to allow showers to clear.

But soon after that note was given, the Clerk of the Course announced that Tuesday’s running would be cancelled as the rain worsened.

Organisers do have contingencies at their disposal to alter the road closure schedule.

On Wednesday, weather permitting, will close the roads on the Isle of Man from 12:30pm to 4:30pm to stage extra sessions ahead of the previously scheduled running at 6:30pm.

That contingency is also in place for Thursday’s practices too, should it be required.

However, due to uncertain forecasts, a further update on whether Wednesday's running will go ahead will be issued at 8am BST.

It means the only running had so far at the 2024 Manx GP is the fragmented action that took place on Sunday, which was interrupted by two red flag incidents.

Rob Hodson set the fastest time overall in the Classic Superbike class with a lap of 123.453mph, while Dan Ingham (Junior), Lee Johnston (Lightweight), John McGuinness (Classic Senior) and Dan Sayle (Classic Junior) all set class-topping pace.

Sunday’s running was marred by the tragic death of Irish racer Louis O’Regan, who lost his life following an accident at Kate’s Cottage.

Earlier on Tuesday, organisers announced that Alex Sinclair has been excluded from the 2024 event after returning a non-negative drug test result.

