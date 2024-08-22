2024 Manx Grand Prix: Mike Browne fastest as practice finally resumes

First practice sessions since Sunday see Browne top

Mike Browne set the fastest lap of practice on Thursday afternoon at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix aboard his Ducati in the Classic Superbike class.

Practice has been cancelled for the last three days due to poor weather on the Isle of Man, with the Clerk of the Course forced to utilise the road closure contingencies.

As a result, two lots of practice have been scheduled for Thursday, with more running taking place from 6:30pm local time this evening.

Browne led the way on Thursday afternoon, posting a 123.225mph effort on his only flying lap of the session on his Bike Specialist & Key Racing Ducati 916.

He did three laps on the Classic Superbike in total and led James Hind, who fired in a 122.52mph at the end of the session on his Norton WRS588.

David Johnson’s Mistral Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 was knocked back to third by Hind.

Johnson clocked a 122.057mph lap, while 16-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson was fourth with a 121.035mph aboard his Steadplan Kawasaki ZXR750.

Michael Rutter completed the top five in class, while Sunday pacesetter Rob Hodson’s Kawasaki broke down on his first lap.

Michael Dunlop didn’t appear on the timing screens and it’s unclear what his issues were. He did encounter problems on his Ducati on Sunday.

The afternoon began with the combined running for the Lightweight, Classic Junior and Classic Senior machinery.

Ian Lougher led the way in the Lightweight class with a 114.317mph on his Laycock Racing Yamaha TZ250, with Stuart Hall and Gareth Arnold rounding out the top three.

Sunday pacesetter in the class, Lee Johnston, was sixth on his Reed Racing Honda RS250 with a 106.383mph lap.

Jamie Coward topped the Classic Junior standings with a lap of 103.585mph, leading a Honda CB350K4 1-2-3 ahead of Dan Sayle and Paul Jordan.

Shaun Anderson led the Classic Senior standings with 109.694mph on his Paton 500, with Jamie Coward and Browne trailing him. John McGuinness was fourth on his Team Winfield Paton at 105.345mph.

In the Junior Manx GP class, Andrea Majola snatched top spot away from Maurizio Bottallico with a final lap of 114.1mph on his Paton Supertwin.

Daniel Ingham was fastest in the Senior Manx GP category at 116.997mph on his Yamaha R6, with Bottalico and Michael Gahan completing the top three.

Roads are due to close again at 6pm local time, with the Classic Superbike/Senior/Junior session up first. 

