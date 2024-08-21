2024 Manx Grand Prix gets new race schedule after rain delays

Manx Grand Prix 2024
The 2024 Manx Grand Prix schedule has been heavily revised due to consecutive days of rain cancellation during practice week.

The Isle of Man event has been severely weather disrupted this week, with the last three days of running canned as a result.

A Yellow Warning for gale force winds from the Met Office is in place across the Isle of Man until Thursday afternoon.

Due to the delays, the Clerk of the Course has utilised all of the road closure contingencies at his disposal, which means racing will be delayed until Saturday now.

Thursday is now due to have practice from 1pm local time through to roads opening at 4:30pm, followed by a second set of sessions from 6:30pm.

On Friday, there will be practice from 10:15am until roads open at 4:30pm, followed by more running from 6:30pm.

Practice will be staged for all classes on Saturday morning before racing gets under way at 1:45pm with the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix followed by the Junior Manx GP at 3:45pm.

Sunday will now be used for racing, with the Classic Junior Manx GP and the Lightweight Manx GP taking place, while Monday will continue to host the Senior Manx GP and the Classic Superbike Manx GP.

A brief statement from the Manx GP read: “Since the beginning of this year's Manx Grand Prix, the Island has faced a period of unseasonably bad weather that has resulted in the cancellation of all qualifying sessions for three consecutive days.

“In response, the Clerk of the Course has issued a revised schedule for the remainder of the event that will utilise the contingency sessions available for Thursday afternoon, Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

“Friday will now only be used for qualifying to reduce any pressure on competitors and ensure they have plenty of opportunity to qualify ahead of the MGP race programme commencing on Saturday 24 August.

“As the contingency sessions are now scheduled to be utilised, the Clerk of the Course would like to thank those that have already signed-on and urgently ask for any marshals that are available to support the additional sessions to come forward and sign-on.”

The only running so far remains Sunday’s truncated first practices, topped by Rob Hodson in the Classic Superbike class.

The day was marred by the tragic death of Irish racer Louis O’Regan.

