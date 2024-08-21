2024 Manx Grand Prix: Bad weather cancels Wednesday practice

More weather disruption on the Isle of Man

Manx Grand Prix 2024
Manx Grand Prix 2024
© Crash

The Clerk of the Course at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix has announced that all of Wednesday’s practice sessions have been cancelled due to ongoing bad weather.

The Isle of Man event has been severely weather disrupted this week, with the last three days of running canned as a result.

Organisers activated the road closing contingency for Wednesday in a bid to compensate for the lack of running on Monday and Tuesday, with roads originally meant to close between 12:30pm and 4:30pm, and again at 6pm local time.

An update at 8am on Wednesday morning hinted at possible further disruption as the current good weather conditions were not set to last.

And at 10:50am, final confirmation of the day’s cancellation was made.

A brief statement read: “The Clerk of the Course had confirmed that due to the current weather conditions and with further bad weather forecast for the remainder of the day, this afternoon and this evening’s qualifying sessions are now cancelled.

“A further update will be issued shortly with a revised schedule for the remainder of the event.”

The Isle of Man is currently under a Yellow Weather Warning from the Met Office for gale force winds, which is due to last until 3pm on Thursday.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the Clerk of the Course have been made available for Thursday afternoon, Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

With so much disruption already to the schedule, it is likely these will need to be utilised.

It means the only running so far remains Sunday’s truncated first practices, topped by Rob Hodson in the Classic Superbike class.

The day was marred by the tragic death of Irish racer Louis O’Regan.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
9h ago
With 10 races left, can McLaren beat Red Bull to an F1 title?
Will the McLaren-Red Bull battle go down to the wire?
Will the McLaren-Red Bull battle go down to the wire?
MotoGP
News
9h ago
New European MotoGP base to tempt Sterlacchini to Honda?
Joan Mir, Luca Marini
Joan Mir, Luca Marini
WSBK
News
9h ago
Ducati ‘doesn’t have a plan B’ amid Alvaro Bautista World Superbike talks
Alvaro Bautista, World Superbikes 2024
Alvaro Bautista, World Superbikes 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Michelin: Aragon ‘another kind of challenge’, | Bagnaia looking for 'revenge!'
2022, Aragon MotoGP
2022, Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jack Miller on 2025 MotoGP rumours: “I don’t want to be here just because I’m Australian”
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Latest News

F1
News
10h ago
Charles Leclerc identifies impact Lewis Hamilton will have on Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will become teammates next year
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will become teammates next year
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Brad Binder: Pol’s KTM ‘more for the future than right now’
Pol Espargaro, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Davide Tardozzi: Marc Marquez ‘will win a race before 2024 MotoGP season is over’
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, MotoGP 2024
© Gold & Goose
RR
News
12h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix gets new race schedule after rain delays
Manx Grand Prix 2024
Manx Grand Prix 2024
© Crash