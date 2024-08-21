2024 Manx Grand Prix: Bad weather cancels Wednesday practice

The Clerk of the Course at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix has announced that all of Wednesday’s practice sessions have been cancelled due to ongoing bad weather.

The Isle of Man event has been severely weather disrupted this week, with the last three days of running canned as a result.

Organisers activated the road closing contingency for Wednesday in a bid to compensate for the lack of running on Monday and Tuesday, with roads originally meant to close between 12:30pm and 4:30pm, and again at 6pm local time.

An update at 8am on Wednesday morning hinted at possible further disruption as the current good weather conditions were not set to last.

And at 10:50am, final confirmation of the day’s cancellation was made.

A brief statement read: “The Clerk of the Course had confirmed that due to the current weather conditions and with further bad weather forecast for the remainder of the day, this afternoon and this evening’s qualifying sessions are now cancelled.

“A further update will be issued shortly with a revised schedule for the remainder of the event.”

The Isle of Man is currently under a Yellow Weather Warning from the Met Office for gale force winds, which is due to last until 3pm on Thursday.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the Clerk of the Course have been made available for Thursday afternoon, Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

With so much disruption already to the schedule, it is likely these will need to be utilised.

It means the only running so far remains Sunday’s truncated first practices, topped by Rob Hodson in the Classic Superbike class.

The day was marred by the tragic death of Irish racer Louis O’Regan.