2024 Manx Grand Prix: Thursday evening practice called off

Thursday evening’s practice sessions for the 2024 Manx Grand Prix have been cancelled due to showers across the Isle of Man amid a bleak forecast.

This year’s Manx GP has been heavily disrupted by bad weather, with Monday through Wednesday’s practice sessions called off as a result.

The weather did clear on Thursday to allow running to be had for all classes in the afternoon, and the Clerk of the Course had initially announced that this evening’s session would go ahead on schedule.

However, just moments before the roads around the Mountain Course were due to close, the Clerk of the Course called off the session.

A brief statement from the Manx GP organisers read: “Showers have begun across the Mountain and there is further bad weather forecast for this evening.

“The Clerk of the Course has now confirmed this evening’s session is cancelled.”

Friday is due to be a busy day, with practice scheduled to begin at 10:15am local time and running until just after 4pm, before more running at 6:30pm.

Mike Browne set the best time of the day - and of the event overall so far - on Thursday afternoon in the Classic Superbike class.

The Irishman clocked a 123.225mph lap aboard his Ducati 916, doing so on his second lap - which was his only flying effort of the session - and completing three overall.

He headed James Hind and David Johnson, both riding Nortons, while Sunday pacesetter Rob Hodson retired on the opening lap of the session due to an issue with his Kawasaki.

Ian Lougher took top honours in the Lightweight class on his Yamaha TZ250, while Jamie Coward was fastest in the Classic Junior session at 103.585mph.

In the Classic Senior, Shaun Anderson set the best pace at 109.694mph.

Andrea Majola was top of the Junior Manx GP standings at 114.1mph, while Dan Ingham was fastest in the Senior category at 116.997mph.

Due to the constant weather disruption, racing for the 2024 Manx GP will now get under way on Saturday instead of Friday, and run through to Monday.

Picture credit: Manx Grand Prix Press