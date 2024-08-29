Isle of Man TT veteran announces retirement from racing

Isle of Man TT competitor Forest Dunn has retired from racing.

Dunn started racing 11 years ago and competed at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix for the first time in 2015.

He debuted at the TT in 2016 and finished 53rd in the Superstock TT.

Dunn had been back to the Mountain Course every year since, including this year.

He confirmed: "I started racing as a complete novice in 2013 with an aim to compete at the Isle of Man TT, since then I have raced 7 TTs achieving a personal best of 125.4mph, competed on the Irish roads, raced in British national Superstock 1000 and raced the IRRC all over Europe.

"Unfortunately I have decided to call time on my racing career, there's many different reasons for this but they have all come to a head and become somewhat overbearing.

"I can't see a way forward to carry on competing at this level so I've decided to pull the plug and pursue the little business I've been trying to build over the last 5 years selling motorcycles.

"Thinking back I can't comprehend the amount of support I've had over the years from friends, sponsors and supporters. It's mind blowing when you think about it and it's something I will never forget until the day I die but enough is enough and I need to focus on making a life for myself and getting a bit of stability in my life.

"I loved everything to do with my racing, the good times and the good people I've met will always stay close to my heart but it's on to new challenges and new pastures.

"Thank you to everyone that helped a little labourer from Cornwall achieve his dreams and compete in a sport I could only dream of as a young lad."

Dunn retired from the Supersport TT Race 1 at this year's Isle of Man TT.

He offered a frustrated reaction to his appearance at the Isle of Man, which was ultimately his last.

"This has been the toughest event I've ever had in 11 years of racing if I'm honest," he said after being forced to withdraw.

"We had two engine failures on the 600 and a gearbox failure on the 1000 amongst a lot of other issues.

"Unfortunately I didn't qualify for the Superbike races leaving me no choice but to withdraw from the 2024 Isle of Man TT altogether.

"I haven't taken this decision lightly but in light of all that's happened I decided that my physical and mental well-being needs to come first so I was better to withdraw, regroup and try again another day.

"There was a lot of variables which led to this point but the main deciding factor was a lack of budget plus running older equipment/machines which just can't survive the battering they get on the island!"

He added after the 2024 Isle of Man TT: "Above all I'm ok and I will soldier on! I know what I can do and I know what I'm capable of but this has been the biggest kicking I've had since I started racing in 2013 so I need a breather from it all."

However, Dunn has now opted to stop racing.