Manx Grand Prix offer update on rider who was excluded after a drug test

Manx Grand Prix organisers have delivered further clarity on the drug test which caused Alex Sinclair to be excluded.

Rider Sinclair, a veteran of the Isle of Man event since 2012, was withdrawn from this year’s running after he returned what was described as “a non-negative test result for a recreational drug in a random drugs test”.

The Manx Grand Prix has now concluded but an update has been provided about Sinclair’s situation.

A statement on Wednesday confirmed: “ACU Events Ltd, Race Organiser of the Manx Grand Prix Races, can confirm that following confirmatory analysis at an Accredited Laboratory, Alex Sinclair has received a positive result for the presence of the recreational drug identified in an initial screening.

“The quantitative result of the confirmatory analysis is consistent with the misuse of a controlled drug.

“Alex Sinclair, a competitor in the Junior, Classic Junior, and Classic Senior races was excluded with immediate effect from the 2024 Manx Grand Prix following a 'non-negative' screening result in a random drugs test that was carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.

“The matter is now with the Auto-Cycle Union, the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Great Britain (less Northern Ireland).

“Sanctions for competitors caught doping can be a ban from ACU competitions for a minimum of two years.

“As previously stated, the Manx Grand Prix Races and ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.”