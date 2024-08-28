Manx Grand Prix offer update on rider who was excluded after a drug test

Further information on Alex Sinclair's situation

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Manx Grand Prix organisers have delivered further clarity on the drug test which caused Alex Sinclair to be excluded.

Rider Sinclair, a veteran of the Isle of Man event since 2012, was withdrawn from this year’s running after he returned what was described as “a non-negative test result for a recreational drug in a random drugs test”.

The Manx Grand Prix has now concluded but an update has been provided about Sinclair’s situation.

A statement on Wednesday confirmed: “ACU Events Ltd, Race Organiser of the Manx Grand Prix Races, can confirm that following confirmatory analysis at an Accredited Laboratory, Alex Sinclair has received a positive result for the presence of the recreational drug identified in an initial screening.

“The quantitative result of the confirmatory analysis is consistent with the misuse of a controlled drug.

“Alex Sinclair, a competitor in the Junior, Classic Junior, and Classic Senior races was excluded with immediate effect from the 2024 Manx Grand Prix following a 'non-negative' screening result in a random drugs test that was carried out as part of the event’s drug and alcohol screening protocols.

“The matter is now with the Auto-Cycle Union, the national governing body for motorcycle sport in Great Britain (less Northern Ireland).

“Sanctions for competitors caught doping can be a ban from ACU competitions for a minimum of two years.

“As previously stated, the Manx Grand Prix Races and ACU share a strict zero-tolerance policy for the presence of drugs and alcohol for officials and competitors during an event period.”

