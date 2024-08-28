Two Manx Grand Prix riders in “serious” condition after red-flagged race
Two riders fell during Junior Manx Grand Prix
Two riders at the Manx Grand Prix were left in a “serious condition” after a red-flagged race.
Chris Moffit and Wayne Axon continue to receive treatment after crashing on Saturday, Manx Radio reports.
Moffit’s condition is “serious but stable” and Axon is “in a serious condition”, the report states.
Both riders came off their bikes during the Junior Manx Grand Prix.
The race was red-flagged on the second lap when Isle of Man rider Moffit crashed at Ballacrye.
Axon fell at Creg-ny-Baa.
The Junior Manx Grand Prix was later cancelled due to wet weather and was due to run again on Monday.
But weather prevented a restart meaning results from the one completed lap were used to declare Andrea Majola as the winner.