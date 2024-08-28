Two Manx Grand Prix riders in “serious” condition after red-flagged race

Two riders fell during Junior Manx Grand Prix

Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Two riders at the Manx Grand Prix were left in a “serious condition” after a red-flagged race.

Chris Moffit and Wayne Axon continue to receive treatment after crashing on Saturday, Manx Radio reports.

Moffit’s condition is “serious but stable” and Axon is “in a serious condition”, the report states.

Both riders came off their bikes during the Junior Manx Grand Prix.

The race was red-flagged on the second lap when Isle of Man rider Moffit crashed at Ballacrye.

Axon fell at Creg-ny-Baa.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix was later cancelled due to wet weather and was due to run again on Monday.

But weather prevented a restart meaning results from the one completed lap were used to declare Andrea Majola as the winner.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Who is Billy Monger? F1 and Paralympics broadcaster was injured in 2017 crash
Billy Monger
Billy Monger
RR
News
3h ago
Manx Grand Prix offer update on rider who was excluded after a drug test
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
WSBK
News
3h ago
Yamaha admit Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike move “could not have gone worse”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
F1
News
3h ago
Flavio Briatore criticises “long list” of “wrong managers” at Alpine
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
F1
News
4h ago
‘If he’s trying to put pressure’ - Ferrari boss shrugs off Fernando Alonso’s claim
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi “will help Pecco in every way possible” in 2025 Marc Marquez battle
Rossi, Bagnaia
Rossi, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Brno back on the MotoGP calendar in 2025
Brno
Brno
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Price revealed for Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati sold at auction
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
News
5h ago
Natalie Pinkham posts response to “condemn Sergio Perez” interview
Sergio Perez, Natalie Pinkham
Sergio Perez, Natalie Pinkham