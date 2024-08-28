Two Manx Grand Prix riders in “serious” condition after red-flagged race

Two riders at the Manx Grand Prix were left in a “serious condition” after a red-flagged race.

Chris Moffit and Wayne Axon continue to receive treatment after crashing on Saturday, Manx Radio reports.

Moffit’s condition is “serious but stable” and Axon is “in a serious condition”, the report states.

Both riders came off their bikes during the Junior Manx Grand Prix.

The race was red-flagged on the second lap when Isle of Man rider Moffit crashed at Ballacrye.

Axon fell at Creg-ny-Baa.

The Junior Manx Grand Prix was later cancelled due to wet weather and was due to run again on Monday.

But weather prevented a restart meaning results from the one completed lap were used to declare Andrea Majola as the winner.