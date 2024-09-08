Isle of Man TT legends race vintage 1950s bikes in torrential rain at Goodwood

Isle of Man TT icons stole the show at this weekend’s Goodwood Revival.

The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy put bikes on the track that is normally reserved for cars, a race that pays homage to the sole two-wheeled event of the 1951 Goodwood Revival.

The pre-1955 machinery included manufacturers Vincent, Norton, BMW and Triumph.

The race rules meant that riders paired up, to take turns on one bike. And a running start across the grid to hop onto their bike - in the style of the 24 Hours of Le Mans - kicked off the race.

Saturday’s race was won by Michael Russell and Michael Rutter, on a 1954 Norton Velocette MSS, who came from 27th on the starting grid.

They edged Dan Jackson and James Hillier (on a 1954 Matchless G80).

Ben Kingham and Josh Brookes finished third, riding a 1954 Vincent Black Shadow.

Also in action were Michael Dunlop, the rider with the most wins ever at the Isle of Man TT. Dunlop and Luke Bailey rode a Norton Manx.

John McGuinness and Barry Burrell were also on a Norton Manx.

Heavy rain turned the prior practice session into a thrill.

Davey Todd stunningly mastered the tricky conditions to put his BMW R63 Kompressor in pole position.