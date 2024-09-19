Tragedy robbed Luca Salvadori of “ultimate dream” to race at Isle of Man TT

Luca Salvadori’s ambition was to compete at the Isle of Man TT, and he had pinpointed the year for his first entry.

Tragically, Salvadori died last weekend in a road racing accident in Germany. He was only 32 years old.

His passing has rocked the motorcycle racing community with many MotoGP riders expressing their condolences.

Denis Sacchetti, team manager of the World Superbikes Go Eleven Ducati team, has shared a back-story about Salvadori’s hopes.

“At the same time he decided to try this challenge in road racing with an ultimate dream represented by participation in the Isle of Man TT,” Sacchetti told GPOne.

“The TT was his big dream and, in my opinion, 2026 would have been the right year to try it, since he himself told me so.

“Unfortunately it did not turn out as he dreamed and today we find ourselves here mourning his passing.”

Salvadori was road racing this year on a Ducati, with the Broncos team. His bike was purchased from Sacchetti’s Go Eleven WSBK team, GPOne report.

“I am really very shaken by this terrible news. I knew Luca very well,” Sacchetti said.

“He had an immense passion for racing and it was enough to look at his face to understand his love for this sport, which came about as if it were a sort of forbidden dream.

“On social media he then contributed, as we all know, to telling and making the world of two wheels even more well-known with his videos.”