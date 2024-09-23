Dominic Herbertson splits with racing team after one-year alliance

Road racing veteran will seek new team for 2025

Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson has parted ways with Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

The one-season alliance between the rider and team will not be extended into 2025.

Herbertson replaced Mike Browne with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team but will now seek pastures new.

A statement confirmed: “Burrows Engineering / RK Racing will not continue their partnership with Dominic Herbertson into 2025.

“The team would like to thank Dom for his efforts in 2024. Together we achieved the team’s second TT podium and first 130mph lap, these being the obvious highlights. We would like to wish Dom well in his future endeavours.

“Looking ahead to 2025, we will look at our options over the next few months and our plans will be announced in due course.”

Herbertson won four races at the Cookstown 100 at the start of this year.

He then notably claimed his first podium at the Isle of Man TT in the first Supertwin race, finishing behind only Michael Dunlop.

Herbertson also secured the team their first 130mph lap at the Isle of Man TT.

Herbertson’s last race for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team was at Armoy when he finished third in the ‘race of legends’.

