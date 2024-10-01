John McGuinness on Isle of Man TT: “I was fifth, you think it’s rubbish, but…”

“People go on about the Nürburgring and all that lot; they’re just car parks"

John McGuinness has opened up about how his expectations and goals for the Isle of Man TT have changed.

Only Michael Dunlop (who broke the record this year) and Joey Dunlop (who held the record for 24 years) have won more races at the TT than the legendary McGuinness.

Now aged 52, McGuinness is no longer obsessed with adding to his 23 victories on the Mountain Course.

He told Goodwood about the 2024 TT earlier this year: “I was fifth, sixth and seventh.

“You look at it and think that’s rubbish, but I was happy with that and content with the results.

“I still enjoy riding the bikes, and that’s what it’s about for me now. “Ten years ago, if I wasn’t winning, I’d be sulking a bit.

“Now I just like to ride in that area I’m comfortable with and a nice little rhythm, still fast enough to hold my own.”

McGuinness set a personal best on a Superstock bike at the TT this year. He also set a personal record over six laps.

McGuinness may race in other series - he even raced trucks earlier this year - but nothing will compare to the thrill of the TT.

“You’re concentrating, reacting to things so you’re not on the bike massively enjoying the TT race,” he explained.

“Even the straights are challenging with the bumps and the nature of the circuit.

“People go on about the Nürburgring and all that lot; they’re just car parks. There’s nothing in the world that compares to the TT.

“I’ve done 112 starts, and there’s always something that comes out and bites you at the backside.

“So it’s just absolute full-on concentration.

“You can’t just grab it by the horns. You’ve got to try and getting a rhythm, a breathing rhythm, a riding rhythm.”

McGuinness’ unique legacy on the Isle of Man shows very little sign of stopping yet. And long may it continue.

