Isle of Man TT stalwart confirms new road racing team for 2025
Dominic Herbertson make a major change for next season
Dominic Herbertson will join WTF Racing for the 2025 road racing season.
It had previously been announced that Herbertson was ending his link-up with Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team after one year together.
Herbertson will now join James Hillier for WTF Racing’s road racing commitments next year.
Both riders will run a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Superstock classes.
They will each have a CBR600RR in the Supersport class.
Team owner Alan Gardner, said: "We are looking forward to our 2025 Roads season with Dom.
“He's someone I've supported for a while so I am very happy to finally sign Dom officially and welcome him into the WTF Racing Team."
Herbertson is coming off a year where he scored a maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT.
It was also a first podium at the TT for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.
Herbertson also won four races at the Cookstown 100 this year.