Isle of Man TT stalwart confirms new road racing team for 2025

Dominic Herbertson will join WTF Racing for the 2025 road racing season.

It had previously been announced that Herbertson was ending his link-up with Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team after one year together.

Herbertson will now join James Hillier for WTF Racing’s road racing commitments next year.

Both riders will run a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

They will each have a CBR600RR in the Supersport class.

Team owner Alan Gardner, said: "We are looking forward to our 2025 Roads season with Dom.

“He's someone I've supported for a while so I am very happy to finally sign Dom officially and welcome him into the WTF Racing Team."

Herbertson is coming off a year where he scored a maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT.

It was also a first podium at the TT for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

Herbertson also won four races at the Cookstown 100 this year.