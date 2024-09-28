Isle of Man TT stalwart confirms new road racing team for 2025

Dominic Herbertson make a major change for next season

Dominic Herbertson will join WTF Racing for the 2025 road racing season.

It had previously been announced that Herbertson was ending his link-up with Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team after one year together.

Herbertson will now join James Hillier for WTF Racing’s road racing commitments next year.

Both riders will run a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

They will each have a CBR600RR in the Supersport class.

Team owner Alan Gardner, said: "We are looking forward to our 2025 Roads season with Dom.

“He's someone I've supported for a while so I am very happy to finally sign Dom officially and welcome him into the WTF Racing Team."

Herbertson is coming off a year where he scored a maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT.

It was also a first podium at the TT for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

Herbertson also won four races at the Cookstown 100 this year.

