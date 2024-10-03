New Isle of Man TT winner: “You can’t afford a lapse or the worst could happen”

Davey Todd has given an exhilarating insight into winning a race at the fabled Isle of Man TT.

Todd won the only Superstock race of this year’s event, then also won the Senior TT.

They were his first victories around the Mountain Course.

“Getting two wins was a dream come true,” Todd told Goodwood.

“After a race-long battle with Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman it was the perfect way to win my first one.

“Nobody had any problems or retirements or anything like that, it was a straight-up battle.

“To come out on top was a dream come true for my first win.

“Normally, a win like British Championship or anything like that is an awesome feeling, but it sort of goes away in the next day or two.

“But that feeling from winning the TT is still with me a good few months later.

“I still think about it throughout the day, probably nearly every day.

“What in the world can you possibly compare the TT to? What else requires that amount of concentration for just shy of two hours?

“You can’t afford to lapse in concentration or the worst could happen.

“There’s no other sport or anything in the world that will be the same as that.

“It’s an eerie feeling, it’s scary. When you’re out there you’ve no time to think about anything else. You don’t have time to actually feel anything as such.

“You’re so concentrated on what you’re doing, thinking about the next corner and the next corner, and being on the right line and missing a bump that’s there or making sure you’re doing everything correctly, not making mistakes.”

This year’s TT was most notable because Dunlop registered a 29th victory, setting a new all-time race win record to eclipse his legendary uncle Joey.

But Todd’s emergence into the fastest group of riders - and his first two race wins - is significant for the future of the TT.