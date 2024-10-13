Michael Dunlop must “pick another goal” after TT record, not “ego or finance”

Michael Dunlop identifies new target after setting Isle of Man TT record

Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop is pondering “another goal” after breaking the Isle of Man TT race wins record.

Dunlop’s 27th victory around the Mountain Course earlier this year broke the record set by his uncle Joey, which had stood for 24 years.

He then extended the new record to 29 wins but it leaves Dunlop considering what comes next.

“Motorcycling is a very different sport to football or the Olympics, but, for me, the TT is probably like winning an Olympic gold medal,” Dunlop told the Belfast Telegraph.

“That’s the highest point of my career. The highest point in any road racer’s mind is to win TTs.

“For me, it’s the be-all and end-all.

“With the TT, the biggest thing was to break the all-time record, which I did this year.

“Now we have to pick another goal.

“I don’t race for any other reason - ego, finances - it’s purely because I enjoy winning.

“For me, the goal is now to win more TTs and put that record further away from people that are coming up.

“There is no doubt it will be broken - that’s what records are there for - but I want to keep pushing it to the next level.”

Dunlop is still just 35 and will be the man to beat when he returns to the Isle of Man TT in 2025.

Dunlop was heralded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, last month for his record-breaking heroics at the TT.

An event at Parliament Buildings hosted by Northern Ireland Communities Minister Gordon Lyons paid tribute to the road racing legend.

