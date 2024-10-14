Iconic road race set for long-awaited comeback with resurfacing planned

Huge boost for Irish road racing as Infrastructure Minister gives green light

Tandragee 100
Tandragee 100

The Tandragee 100 is set to return in 2025.

Resurfacing work is planned, meaning the road racing event is poised to be held for the first time since 2022.

The boost for the County Armagh, Northern Ireland, meeting is welcome news for the road racing scene.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd confirmed that vital work on a stretch of the A51 will be carried out, allowing the Tandragee 100 to be held again.

“Over many years my Department has been working with race organisers to facilitate the safe conditions for the Tandragee 100 to take place,” O’Dowd said.

“This has involved carrying out road surface and drainage repairs in advance of the event and that essential work will continue with the resurfacing of a small stretch of the road in preparation for next years’ event.   

“Our rural road network is at the heart of local communities and contributes to their connectivity and economy. 

“The Tandragee 100 Road Race is part of a busy NI motorsport calendar and attracts many thousands of motorsport enthusiasts. 

“It also generates opportunities for local businesses and tourism. 

“I am committed to supporting and investing in our rural road network to enable local communities deliver local benefits.”

Tandragee 100 race organisers expressed their joy.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” Clerk of the Course and Club Secretary of the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club, Anne Forsythe, told Armagh I.

“I mean it’s the start of the journey for us, we have a lot of work to do now.

“Behind the scenes, we had been working away anyway and we have to apply for our date application with our governing body and we’ve already done that. We did that in August. So we’re just going through all the normal procedures.

“Now that we’ve got this news we’re on to the next stage. We’re now going to be able to turn our full attention to secure all the necessary resources including financial.

“The bottom line is if the resurfacing wasn’t done we would have had a year with no Tandragee 100. That’s the only reason we didn’t run in 2023 or 2024.

“It’s brilliant. It really is, because we bring so much by way of opportunities and both social and economic impact on not only County Armagh but as far down as Newry, and attracting spectators to come and spend their money from all over the world.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Politician calls for investigation into Liberty Media over monopoly fear
MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez disadvantage? Claims of a key change to GP23
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Mattia Binotto’s ‘climbing Everest’ admission about Audi F1 project
Mattia Binotto
Mattia Binotto
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Why MotoGP at Phillip Island is so special
MotoGP Phillip Island
MotoGP Phillip Island
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
4h ago
Kyle Ryde reveals key attribute in BSB 2024 title win
Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde

More News

F1
News
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton will ‘end up in the Vatican’ if he delivers F1 title for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Sylvain Guintoli offers update after heartbreaking announcement
Sylvain Guintoli
Sylvain Guintoli
RR
News
6h ago
Iconic road race set for long-awaited comeback with resurfacing planned
Tandragee 100
Tandragee 100
BSB
News
7h ago
Davey Todd wins Superstock title - but his BSB future is uncertain
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jorge Lorenzo “didn’t accept” Marc Marquez’s MotoGP riding style
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Spanish MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose