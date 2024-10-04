Michael Dunlop to ride TT-winning bike on closed street in hometown celebration

Special event to mark Isle of Man TT record set by Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop is set to be celebrated in his hometown in Northern Ireland.

Ballymoney will welcome Dunlop who smashed the all-time record for race wins at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop took his tally to 29 wins on the Mountain Course, emotionally eclipsing the record previously held by his uncle Joey, who later died in a road racing accident.

Joey’s record stood for 24 years until his nephew beat it.

A statement from MD Racing confirmed: “Michaels homecoming has been confirmed for the 26th of October at approximately 5pm at Ballymoney Town Hall.

“Michael will have his bikes on display and he will be riding on a closed street with his TT winning bike in his hometown followed by a firework display.

“Michael would love to invite all his family/sponsors/friends/fans to help him celebrate his huge achievement as the most successful TT rider of all time.

“We will also have some specifically designed one off MD merchandise for sale at this event to mark this very special occasion.

“So this is an occasion not to be missed so bring your family, friends or your motorbikes, everyone is welcome and we would love to make this a great event to mark a wonderful achievement on 26th of October.”

Dunlop has already been recognised for his accomplishment at Parliament Buildings in Belfast.

