BMW part ways with Isle of Man TT race-winning team

“Inevitably, all things must come to an end"

Davey Todd
Davey Todd

An Isle of Man TT race-winning squad are searching for new machinery.

TAS Racing have confirmed they will part ways with BMW Motorrad in 2025.

The partnership between the team and the manufacturer has lasted for 10 years but has now come to an end.

Davey Todd won the Senior TT at this year’s Isle of Man TT for TAS Racing riding a BMW.

In total, TAS Racing claimed six TT race victories with BMW machinery.

Together, they also took wins at the North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix.

TAS Racing have also claimed wins in the British Superbike Championship, and titles in the Superstock class, while riding BMWs.

Their new manufacturer remains unconfirmed.

Philip Neill, TAS Racing team principal, said: “It was an honour to represent BMW Motorrad across various racing platforms and we remain forever grateful for the opportunity.

“Inevitably, all things must come to an end and we wish BMW Motorrad and its teams and riders continued success, as we at TAS Racing look forward to a new chapter as we enter our twenty-sixth season of competitive racing.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

