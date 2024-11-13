John McGuinness announces 2025 TT plans - but a key ally is absent

Notable absentee although John McGuinness is set to return

John McGuinness
John McGuinness

John McGuinness has confirmed his plans for next year’s Isle of Man TT.

McGuinness will return to the Mountain Course with Honda Racing UK, it has been announced.

Dean Harrison will again be his teammate at the 2025 TT.

However, Nathan Harrison is notably absent from Honda Racing UK’s confirmed line-up.

Honda Racing UK Team Manager Havier Beltran said: “Nathan has a bright future ahead of him, and I hope to be able to continue supporting him moving forward.”

But the legendary McGuinness, who will be 53 by the time of next year’s TT, is set to return.

He will ride the Fireblade in the Superbike TT, the Superstock TT races and the Senior TT.

“Nothing makes me prouder than putting my Honda top on, riding for this team and representing the brand,” McGuinness said.

“I rode hard this year… getting the opportunity to continue doing that for another year, I couldn’t be happier.”

Harrison will race in the Senior TT, Superbike TT and Superstock TT races on a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. He will compete in both Supersport races riding a Honda CBR600RR.

Harrison said about staying with the same team: “[It] helps a lot with consistency…

“We have a year of development under our belt with all of the bikes and I am looking forward to getting on with the job and trying to win.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

