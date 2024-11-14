Nathan Harrison offers a clue after shock Honda 2025 omission

Eyebrows were raised when Nathan Harrison was not included in Honda Racing UK’s 2025 rider line-up.

John McGuinness and Dean Harrison were confirmed, but Nathan’s name was not on the list.

“Nathan has a bright future ahead of him, and I hope to be able to continue supporting him moving forward,” Honda Racing UK Team Manager Havier Beltran said.

But Nathan Harrison has now offered some hope.

“Following the news yesterday that I will not be riding in the Honda Racing UK team, I wanted to reassure everyone that I very much have plans in place to race on the roads in 2025,” he confirmed.

“With the support of Honda Racing UK I can confirm that I will be racing in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport categories at the NW200 and Isle of Man TT races.

“I will announce more details in due course as these plans are finalised but I want to thank Havier Beltran for his continued support into 2025.”

He has raced with Honda Racing UK for the past two seasons.

Last year, an injury at the North West 200 forced him to miss the Isle of Man TT.

But Harrison returned to the TT this year to secure a seventh-placed finish in the Senior TT.