Nathan Harrison offers a clue after shock Honda 2025 omission

Nathan Harrison's name was missing from Honda line-up

Nathan Harrison
Nathan Harrison

Eyebrows were raised when Nathan Harrison was not included in Honda Racing UK’s 2025 rider line-up.

John McGuinness and Dean Harrison were confirmed, but Nathan’s name was not on the list.

“Nathan has a bright future ahead of him, and I hope to be able to continue supporting him moving forward,” Honda Racing UK Team Manager Havier Beltran said.

But Nathan Harrison has now offered some hope.

“Following the news yesterday that I will not be riding in the Honda Racing UK team, I wanted to reassure everyone that I very much have plans in place to race on the roads in 2025,” he confirmed.

“With the support of Honda Racing UK I can confirm that I will be racing in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport categories at the NW200 and Isle of Man TT races.

“I will announce more details in due course as these plans are finalised but I want to thank Havier Beltran for his continued support into 2025.”

He has raced with Honda Racing UK for the past two seasons.

Last year, an injury at the North West 200 forced him to miss the Isle of Man TT.

But Harrison returned to the TT this year to secure a seventh-placed finish in the Senior TT.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jorge Martin: MotoGP title fight "will go to Sunday"
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on MotoGP title showdown: “Pressure can play a role, but I won’t cause anything”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to ‘legend’ Michael Schumacher with touching message
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Honda detail expectation for different track conditions in Barcelona
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Marc Marquez says “I don’t get a bonus”, offering a clue about season-finale plan
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
9h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “I love Jorge like a son” | “100%” sure of farewell Aprilia victory chance
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
RR
News
9h ago
Nathan Harrison offers a clue after shock Honda 2025 omission
Nathan Harrison
Nathan Harrison
F1
News
9h ago
“I would get on well with him” - Carlos Sainz disagrees with Red Bull rejection theory
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Too late to help Valentino Rossi at Ducati, now my job is to help Marc Marquez
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
Valentino Rossi at Ducati
F1
News
10h ago
Monaco F1 GP switched to avoid Indy 500 clash after £150m deal
The start of the Monaco GP
The start of the Monaco GP