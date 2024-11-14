Typhoon stops first running at Macau Grand Prix

Davey Todd and co must wait

Davey Todd
The first session at the Macau Grand Prix was cancelled due to weather.

A typhoon warning in China scuppered any hope of getting the bikes on track.

The four-wheel practice did go ahead in soaking wet conditions before the bikes were called off.

"No racing today due to weather," FHO Racing confirmed on Wednesday night.

The Macau Grand Prix runs until November 16.

FHO Racing, whose team boss Faye Ho is bringing her team to her home race, will have Peter Hickman and Davey Todd in action together.

Hickman and Todd have been confirmed as FHO Racing BMW Motorrad teammates for 2025 in road racing and in the British Superbike Championship.

But their first official session as teammates has been delayed.

Michael Rutter is also in action with FHO in Macau.

Jackson Racing are also notable entrants, with Paul Jordan on their bike.

Hickman won last year in Macau, while Todd was second for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

“I know I could have done a little more having selected a better tyre; personally I made a wrong tyre choice last year running the super soft tyre,” Todd said to the Belfast Telegraph.

“It didn’t last long enough and then we had the bike issue, and we didn’t actually change the tyre (for the restart of the race), so I lost a lot with the tyre I selected last year. But I’ve a lot more experience of that now — we know what happened and we know what we can do to correct that.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

