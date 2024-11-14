FHO Racing the biggest threat to Michael Dunlop at 2025 TT?

FHO Racing’s desire to dominate the 2025 Isle of Man TT could be a major threat to Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop became the TT’s most successful ever rider this year, and has extended his tally of wins to 29.

He will be back next year for more, but will encounter two of his top rivals - Peter Hickman and Davey Todd - on the same team.

Todd has joined FHO Racing riding BMW machinery alongside Hickman for road racing and the British Superbike Championship in 2025.

Todd enjoyed a breakthrough year at the TT, winning the Superstock TT and Senior TT, on TAS Racing’s BMW.

“I still loving hearing those words ‘TT winner’ and it’s cool to be going back as the reigning champion in those races and I’m definitely looking to add some more next year,” Todd said.

“BMW wanted to have Pete and myself in the same team, and we all want to be the dominant force.

“Like I say, Pete’s a good friend of mine and there can only be positives from being in the same team.

“We’re similar personalities in that we both do our talking on the racetrack but are very laid back and chilled out away from it.

“Being alongside each other can only make us both faster and stronger as we’ll share each other’s data and help each other out, improving our strengths and limiting our weaknesses. It can only be a benefit to each of us.

“I’ve known everyone in the team for some time now and we all have a good relationship so their knowledge can only help me improve.

“With more support from BMW for 2025 as well, everything is in place for us to have a successful season.”

Todd became the third-fastest ever rider at the TT this year, hitting 135.664mph.

He will step into BSB in 2025 as the national Superstock champion.

“I want to prove that I’m not just a road racer and I feel that I’m ready to make the step up and have a full season in BSB with a competitive package,” he said.

“I’ve won two Superstock titles now so can’t do any more in the class and am twice the rider now than what I was when I won it for the first time in 2022.

“I’m a lot more consistent. I’ve matured a lot as a rider and have learnt a lot about myself these last few years so everything’s in place.

“I’m with a competitive team with a competitive package and am super excited about the challenge of a full season in BSB next year.”

Hickman and Todd are representing FHO Racing at the season-ending Macau Grand Prix this week.