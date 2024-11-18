“Very lucky” Brit rider explains damage after terrifying Macau GP smash

Matt Stevenson admitted he was “very lucky” to avoid significant injuries after crashing at the Macau Grand Prix.

Stevenson was involved in a scary incident early on Saturday morning during qualifying for the road racing event in China.

He was swiftly hospitalised after his crash and has since provided details about his condition.

He wrote from his hospital bed: “Spinal update! Hardly any pain at all this morning, must be healing well.

“Minimal concussion as far as I can tell, so that's pretty lucky as well!

“Left forearm and right shoulder are very sore though…

“Can get my arms above my head and straighten them both out and stuff (been doing some yoga). Heavy tissue damage at most.

“Don’t know how I didn't pull my neck at all.

“Feel like I could easily get up and walk about. Not allowed to though.

“Not even allowed to sit up in bed, or get out of bed at all, it’s only allowed up to 30 degrees.

“All being well they will have me a spinal brace made up for Monday at some point, they didn't have one in stock for some lanky 6’4 European.

“So fingers crossed I’ll be back home in no time.

“Massive thanks for all the support, calls and kind messages!”

The Macau Grand Prix was cancelled on Saturday night due to wet weather. The qualifying session, when Stevenson crashed, was the only motorcycle session of the week.

His team, Dafabet Racing, confirmed: “The unseasonal weather has stopped our final race of the year.

“[The] rain can only be described as a monsoon and has not stopped all day. We have now packed up to start making the journey home. Thank you to all sponsors and followers. Matt will fix soon.”

Stevenson posted footage of his scary crash to social media.