Shocking footage emerges of horror Macau smash which hospitalised rider

Matt Stevenson has shared footage of his crash at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

He uploaded a clip of the terrifying incident to his social media from his hospital bed in Macau.

Somehow, Stevenson escaped serious injury from the incident.

It took place early on Saturday morning in the qualifying session in Macau, which was red-flagged after his violent smash.

While Davey Todd went on to claim pole position, Stevenson was hospitalised.

But it quickly emerged that he hadn't suffered any major injuries.

“Gnarly footage from my off… shows how much I remember, I didn't think it was off half that speed," he wrote.

“Very very lucky to have to the pretty minor injuries I do have after seeing that.

“Sorry for scaring everyone! It looks horrendous!

“I've ridden passed similar scenes and your heart sinks!”

Wet weather has plagued, and ultimately scuppered, the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The brief and shortened qualifying session on Saturday morning, when Stevenson crashed, was the only action of the week.

Previously both practice sessions were rained off.

Then on Saturday night the motorcycle warm-up was cancelled when rain increased.

The grand prix itself was called off, with the result declared from qualifying.

Stevenson was able to watch the events - including the four-wheel race - from his hospital bed in Macau.