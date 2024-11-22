Isle of Man rider banned for drugs reinstated but “it doesn’t feel resolved”

Argument over drug test finally has an agreement

Alex Sinclair
A rider banned from the Manx Grand Prix over a drug test will have his licence reinstated.

Race organisers ACU Events first reported that Alex Sinclair returned a “positive test for a recreational drug” before changing their wording to a “non-negative” test result.

Sinclair has undertaken personal measures to prove his innocence, prompting ACU Events to vow to reinstate his licence and reconsider their drug testing protocols.

Sinclair told Manx Radio: “I had a negative hair test sample. That got sent to the ACU.

“They tried to argue it. They wanted to take a test of my B-sample from the Manx itself. But my argument was that I never actually took a B-sample, they poured my A-sample into the B-sample pot after saying it could be contaminated.

“We suggested they got their own hair sample, which they have. They took a while to get back to us with the results. We had our own hair sample tested and it came back negative.

“They’ve said they will give me my licence back.”

Sinclair added: “I am still a bit baffled by the situation. It has been very stressful and upsetting.

“Even though I’ve got my licence back, it doesn’t feel resolved.”

What does the 2025 road racing season hold now?

“The Isle of Man? I don’t know,” Sinclair said. “The way I got treated, I don’t want to go back. But I’ve still got unfinished business there…”

A letter from ACU Events to Sinclaur, seen by Manx Radio, says “we are more than willing to reinstate Mr. Sinclair’s licence”.

It also says: “We have decided to use a different form of testing moving forward to ensure that the testing process is as reliable and accurate as possible.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of the sport, and we will continue to work closely with our sponsors and competitors to maintain the highest standards of fairness and transparency."

Sinclair insists he is anti-drugs.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

