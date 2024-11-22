Jackson Racing part ways with Isle of Man TT veteran

An Isle of Man TT veteran is searching for a new team for 2025.

Julian Trummer has announced he has parted ways with Jackson Racing.

“I wanted to announce that with immediate effect Jackson Racing and myself will go separate ways in the future,” he said.

“I wish them well.”

Trummer was in action for Jackson Racing alongside teammate Paul Jordan at this year’s TT in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

He finished inside the top 20 in the Senior and Superbike races.

Trummer was also 14th in Supertwin TT Race 1 on an Obsession Engineering Aprilia.

The Austrian first started riding at the TT seven years ago, and his best result was ninth in the 2018 Lightweight TT Race.

Most recently, he was at the Macau Grand Prix with Jackson Racing. But the race was called off due to the wet weather.

“I am so often asked after events like the Macau GP or the Manx GP, where there is almost no riding time due to the weather, whether it is worth all the stress and effort,” Trummer said.

“In the case of the Macau GP, we fly halfway around the world and wait from day to day until it finally doesn't work out again.

“You put thousands of euros, countless hours of training and preparation into a few laps of riding time and are actually mentally just stunned that you keep doing all this s*** to yourself.

“But you learn to appreciate what an incredible privilege road racing is and that you have to be grateful for every single lap!

“For me there is nothing like it on this planet, nothing even comes close to how incredible this feeling is!

“Most people will never know what makes us road racers so crazy about it.

“So if I had to fly 14 hours to Macau again next year for 5 laps of driving time, then I would do it immediately.”