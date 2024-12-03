FHO Racing in North West 200 return two years on from Superstock controversy

The North West 200 has announced that FHO Racing will return to the event two years on from its controversial withdrawal over a stewarding row.

The road racing dominators of recent years entered into the big bike races at the North West 200 in 2023, but never ended up competing in any of the events.

This was due to its Superstock machines being deemed illegal on the grid for the class’s first race of the 2023 event, with the FHO-run M1000RR’s carbon fibre wheels apparently falling foul of the regulations.

The Superstock rulebook at the time noted that all machines must use the same wheels as the production model, despite carbon fibre wheels being banned in Irish road racing.

FHO said afterwards at the time that its bikes passed scrutineering ahead of track action at the 2023 event.

The team didn’t take part in the 2024 North West 200, citing logistical reasons.

But for 2025, FHO will field Peter Hickman and Davey Todd on M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock races after a deal was agreed at the Macau Grand Prix.

“Having missed the last two years, I am happy to say FHO Racing will be participating in the 2025 North West 200 with my two rider line-up,” Faye Ho, team owner, said.

“I am very much looking forward to coming back and putting on a good show for everyone and it will be great to see all of the team’s fans again. Hope to see you all in 2025!”

Mervyn White, race director at the North West 200, added: “Davey Todd won this year’s British Superstock championship and moves up to the Superbike series for 2025 where he is joining Peter Hickman.

“Both Davey and Peter are leading contenders on the roads and tracks and the FHO Racing BMWs have a well-established pedigree of success so this is very exciting news for North West 200 fans.”

Todd joins the FHO Racing squad next season after spending 2024 with TAS Racing, with whom he won the Superstock and Senior races at the Isle of Man TT.

Todd won three races at the North West 200 last year, while Hickman secured victory in both Supertwin races.