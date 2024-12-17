Dave Molyneux lands major new role at Isle of Man TT

Dave Molyneux has been given a new, joint role in the race organisation for the Isle of Man TT.

Molyneux, a TT veteran of over 40 years and winner of 17 Sidecar TT races, will take on the roles of Sidecar Liaison Officer and Technical Delegate for ACU Events Ltd, the race organiser for the Isle of Man TT Races.

“Molyneux will act as a representative between the race organiser, the race promoter, and the sidecar competitors in the position of Liaison Officer, and will assist in the training process for newcomer Sidecar drivers at the TT,” an Isle of Man TT press release reads.

The appointment of Molyneux to the TT’s race organisation comes after Molyneux called time on his racing career at this year’s TT, where he took a 31st career podium in the first Sidecar race.

“Competing at the TT has meant everything to me for over 40 years, so calling time on my racing was always going to be a tough decision,” Molyneux said.

“But the podium this year was the perfect sign off. It then became a question of ‘what next’, and I’m really pleased to have been asked to bring my experience into an official capacity.

“Sidecars at the TT are in a really good position at the moment. Obviously there are some new names at the top, but there are also some really promising newcomers coming on to the scene, and I’m really looking forward to helping them however I can and helping the class develop as a whole in to the future.”

Gary Thompson MBE BEM, Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course, added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Dave into the Race Organisation. Across both two wheels and three, he is one of the greatest competitors to ever compete at the TT, and I’m certain that his experience as a competitor and knowledge as an engineer will prove invaluable across the race organisation.”