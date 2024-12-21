Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins to make career first in 2025

Cummins to ride Ducati V2 in Supersport races

Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
© Crash

Conor Cummins will make a career first switch to Ducati machinery at the 2025 Isle of Man TT as Burrows Engineering announces a Panigale V2 for the Supersport class.

After his split from Padgetts Racing midway through the 2024 TT, Cummins confirmed his 2025 plans with John Burrows’ team in October.

At the time, the team had only announced his bikes for the Superbike and Superstock classes, with Cummins switching from Honda to BMW machinery in those.

He will now add Ducati machinery to his programme for 2025 as he takes on the Supersport class at the TT and the North West 200 on the Panigale V2.

Cummins believes the nature of the Panigale will suit his larger frame better because acceleration out of corners has been a real issue for him previously on Supersport bikes.

“I am really excited about riding the Ducati V2 next year, it will be the first time I’ve ridden a Ducati and it makes me excited for a couple of reasons,” Cummins said in a team statement.

“Ducati is an iconic brand within motorcycling and they always turn heads with how cool they look so that is one element.

“The second reason and the most important being that I think the Ducati will really benefit me in the way it rides.

“Coming from conventional 4 cylinder 600cc machines I’ve felt that the initial punch off the turn is somewhere I’ve always been compromised because of my stature, but with the twin cylinder Ducati being very strong in the lower rev range I feel that will be a big benefit to my riding.

“Overall together with the BMW M1000RR’s, I think John and the team have put a very capable package beneath me for next year and I’ll be ready to go come the start of the season.”

Burrows previously raced Yamahas in the Supersport class.

Davey Todd, who joins FHO Racing next year, took the Panigale V2 to a first TT podium this year in the opening Supersport race with a second-place finish.

He followed that up with a ride to third in the second Supersport race of the event. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
The strange quirk of Aprilia’s recent MotoGP campaigns revealed by Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Why ‘Moto2-like’ Gresini MotoGP team was so important to Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
4h ago
Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins to make career first in 2025
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
© Crash
F1
News
5h ago
Inside Max Verstappen’s water cooler is a story of a firm who are now key to F1
Perez, Verstappen
Perez, Verstappen
F1
News
8h ago
Timeline identified for Adrian Newey to lead Aston Martin into F1 title fight
Alonso, Newey
Alonso, Newey

More News

F1
News
21h ago
Rumoured date emerges for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 debut
Lewis Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver on January 1
Lewis Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver on January 1
F1
News
22h ago
Sergio Perez’s next career move speculated with possible Ferrari reunion
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
22h ago
KTM committed to MotoGP for 2025 amidst exit threats in restructuring process
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
23h ago
Max Verstappen tipped for Aston Martin switch amid Red Bull warning
Could Max Verstappen team up with Fernando Alonso?
Could Max Verstappen team up with Fernando Alonso?
F1
News
20/12/24
Oscar Piastri named the F1 driver “with the most to prove” in F1 2025
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri