Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins to make career first in 2025

Conor Cummins will make a career first switch to Ducati machinery at the 2025 Isle of Man TT as Burrows Engineering announces a Panigale V2 for the Supersport class.

After his split from Padgetts Racing midway through the 2024 TT, Cummins confirmed his 2025 plans with John Burrows’ team in October.

At the time, the team had only announced his bikes for the Superbike and Superstock classes, with Cummins switching from Honda to BMW machinery in those.

He will now add Ducati machinery to his programme for 2025 as he takes on the Supersport class at the TT and the North West 200 on the Panigale V2.

Cummins believes the nature of the Panigale will suit his larger frame better because acceleration out of corners has been a real issue for him previously on Supersport bikes.

“I am really excited about riding the Ducati V2 next year, it will be the first time I’ve ridden a Ducati and it makes me excited for a couple of reasons,” Cummins said in a team statement.

“Ducati is an iconic brand within motorcycling and they always turn heads with how cool they look so that is one element.

“The second reason and the most important being that I think the Ducati will really benefit me in the way it rides.

“Coming from conventional 4 cylinder 600cc machines I’ve felt that the initial punch off the turn is somewhere I’ve always been compromised because of my stature, but with the twin cylinder Ducati being very strong in the lower rev range I feel that will be a big benefit to my riding.

“Overall together with the BMW M1000RR’s, I think John and the team have put a very capable package beneath me for next year and I’ll be ready to go come the start of the season.”

Burrows previously raced Yamahas in the Supersport class.

Davey Todd, who joins FHO Racing next year, took the Panigale V2 to a first TT podium this year in the opening Supersport race with a second-place finish.

He followed that up with a ride to third in the second Supersport race of the event.