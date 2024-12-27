Former Isle of Man TT rider and marshal dies

Des Evans passes away following illness

Des Evans
Des Evans
© Isle of Man TT

Former Isle of Man TT racer and road racing marshal Des Evans has sadly passed away aged 88 on 12 December following a battle with illness.

Liverpool-born Evans was a stalwart of the road racing scene on the Isle of Man, having made his competition debut in 1959 at the Southern 100.

He raced at the event until 1967, having made his debut on the Mountain Course in 1964 in the Manx Grand Prix.

Evans competed at the TT from 1967 to 1969, doing so first as a solo competitor in the Lightweight TT before switching to Sidecar competition.

He retired from racing after his final TT appearance to take on a scrutineering role in 1970, before becoming a travelling marshal.

It was a role he held until retiring at the end of 2002, stepping away having been chief travelling marshal for the final three years of his career.

In retirement, Evans acted as a club steward at the Billown circuit where the Southern 100 is held, doing so until the end of 2022.

He was also riders’ liaison and welfare officer between 1984 and 2000.

Evans was a committee member for the Manx Motor Cycle Club and a Manx Grand Prix official - holding the role of vice-president later on in life.

He remained involved at the TT beyond his time as a travelling marshal, becoming pitlane stop-box official and parade lap co-ordinator.

Evans had been ill for the past year before sadly passing away earlier this month.

He will be cremated in a private ceremony, but a public celebration of life is set to be held in January.

It has been a sad month for motorsport on the Isle of Man, after former TT winner Tommy Robb passed away aged 90.

Robb was one of the first non-Japanese riders to sign for the works Honda squad, winning at the TT, Ulster Grand Prix and North West 200 during his career.

Picture credit: Isle of Man TT

