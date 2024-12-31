Isle of Man TT winner won't be road racing in 2025, gets British Supersport deal

Lee Johnston has announced he will not be doing any road racing in 2025 after signing a deal to race for IN Competition Sencat in British Supersport.

The Isle of Man TT, North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix winner has been sidelined since suffering serious injuries at the North West in 2023.

While he’d planned to be back for 2024, a broken leg during testing meant he was forced to miss most of the road racing season again - though was able to compete at the Manx GP and the Macau GP.

With Aschourt Racing pulling out of racing at the end of the year, Johnston has been able to secure a ride in British Supersport - in which he was also competing in 2024 - with IN Competition Sencat.

The squad is expanding its support class presence in British Superbikes alongside its top class team with Lewis Rollo.

However, Johnston confirmed on his YouTube channel that he will not be doing any road racing this year.

He says the team doesn’t want to do it while others he spoke to didn’t have enough experience for him to be able to commit.

“As of 2025, I am not going to be doing any road racing,” he said.

“So, that’s no North West 200, no Isle of Man TT, and this is not me having a big retirement speech.

“This is not me saying I’m retired from road racing. It’s just not possible to do that correctly next year.

“I spoke to quite a few teams over the past four or five months, trying to get as much information in as I possibly could to try and make the plans for the future.

“This team does not want to go road racing and that’s their decision and that’s their call. And I completely stand by that.

“Some of the other teams that I spoke to that did want to go road racing didn’t really have any road racing experience.

“They had a little bit. I’ve been in a good team for quite a few years, so to take a step back would be pointless.

“With me missing the roads for a few years, the biggest thing I felt I needed was a genuine top team that knew how to do everything and there was no worry or extra risk added.

“So, I thought it was better not to do the job if I couldn’t do it properly than just to go and make up the numbers or just be circulating and things not be right because I think that would frustrate me even more than the fact I’ve not been fit to do it.

“So, that is the plan for 2025. We will not be doing any road racing, but then that makes us concentrate really hard on the British Supersport Championship. So, I’m super excited about that.”

Johnston will race a Triumph 765 next season.