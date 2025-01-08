Crowdfunding campaign setup for injured Manx road racer

Chris Moffitt crashed at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix.

Chris Moffitt. Credit: GoFundMe/Brian Moffitt.
Following a crash at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix, a crowdfunding campaign has been set-up for Chris Moffitt.

Moffitt, who hails from the Isle of Man, was transported to the Sid Watkins Centre – named after the former F1 safety delegate – after the crash, and has remained there since to undergo treatment.

The Manxman crashed at Ballacrye during the Junior Manx Grand Prix at last August’s event, and was said to be in a “serious condition” at the time.

“Chris Moffitt, a dedicated motorcycle racer from the Isle of Man, suffered severe injuries in a crash during the Manx Grand Prix, resulting in an ongoing recovery process at the Sid Watkins Centre in Liverpool,” the fundraiser’s description reads.

“After weeks of intensive treatment and rehabilitation, Chris is making progress but faces a long journey ahead, requiring extensive physical and mental therapy, along with visits to a hyperbaric chamber.

“With his sick pay coming to an end soon and over a year needed for recovery, Chris, who is not one to ask for help, now needs our support.

“A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to alleviate his financial stress so he can fully focus on his healing journey.

“Thank you for considering contributing to his recovery.”

At the time of writing, the campaign is at £15,728, far above its original goal of £10,000. You can donate to the campaign on its GoFundMe page.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

