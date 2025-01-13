Isle of Man TT, Manx GP and Southern 100 veteran dies aged 83

Former road racer and Manx Grand Prix winner Selwyn Griffiths has died.

Selwyn Griffiths. Credit: Southern 100.
Selwyn Griffiths, a former road racer out of Pontypool, Wales, has died.

Griffiths, father to 15-time Isle of Man TT podium finisher Jason Griffiths, was 83 at the time of his passing on 11 January, as reported by the Southern 100.

Griffiths made his Manx road racing debut in 1961 at the Manx Grand Prix, achieving his first podium finish two years later when he finished third in the Junior race.

He went on to win the 1964 Senior Manx Grand Prix, before moving onto the Isle of Man TT the year after, and would race the TT until 1975, scoring eight top-10 finishes – a tally that included a third-place in the 1975 Production TT.

Griffiths also raced the Southern 100 intermittently between 1965–1974. In that time, he achieved two victories in the 500cc feature race, coming in 1966 and 1974.

The Welshman returned to the Manx Grand Prix and Southern 100 in the 1980s for the Classic Manx and the Pre-TT Classic Road Races.

Griffiths raced a variety of machinery in his career, including AJS, Matchless, Yamaha, Triumph, and BSA; and in his final Southern 100 race in 1999 he rode a Manx Norton.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

