Michael Rutter makes road racing clarification after taking new BSB role

Michael Rutter takes on a new team management role in BSB this year.

Michael Rutter, 2022 Isle of Man TT, grid. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
Michael Rutter, 2022 Isle of Man TT, grid. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

Michael Rutter’s new role as a team manager in British Superbikes cast doubt on his future at the Isle of Man TT, something he has clarified.

Rutter will become team manager at the Bathams Racing by AJN team next season, as the team steps up to BSB and brings in Storm Stacey to ride its BMW M1000 RR.

However, this doesn’t seem to have impacted Rutter’s own racing commitments on the roads.

“No,” Rutter responded when asked by Manx Radio whether his new role in the Bathams Racing team would mean he’s stepping away from road racing and in particular the TT.

“Obviously, we’re still sponsoring Craig Neve, we’ll still be there, and I’ll still be there doing something,

“I don’t know what yet. I’ve been thinking about different stuff over the last few weeks, obviously with the time scales of everything and to do the North West [200] and the Isle of Man [TT].

“But we’ll definitely be there, bigger than ever.

Rutter added: “I’ll definitely be riding, [but] I don’t know what yet.”

On the deal between the Bathams team and Storm Stacey to race BSB in 2025, Rutter said: “It all came together quite quickly, actually. We were talking at the end of the year at Brands Hatch, I spoke to Storm [Stacey], and he was interested in riding. So, we put something together for him.

“It’s going to be our first year in Superbikes, with the Bathams team, and obviously with AJN sponsoring us as well, it’s allowed us to do it.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
37m ago
Alpine reach agreement with Williams to secure Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia suggests a MotoGP points tweak: could it work?
Francesco Bagnaia
F1 Feature
1h ago
The failed Ferrari F1 superstar stints Lewis Hamilton will seek to avoid
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull's F1 dominance ending compared to reaching “summit of Everest”
Max Verstappen
RR News
1h ago
Michael Rutter makes road racing clarification after taking new BSB role
Michael Rutter, 2022 Isle of Man TT, grid. Credit: Isle of Man TT.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Williams set date for Valentine’s reveal of Carlos Sainz’s 2025 car
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
3h ago
Cadillac make major step in becoming F1 works team with key announcement
Russ O’Blenes has been named as CEO of GM Performance Power Units LLC
WSBK News
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci out of Dakar 2025 after rolling his truck
Italtrans truck, 2025 Dakar Rally. Credit: Instagram/Danilo Petrucci.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Defiant KTM to begin building 2025 MotoGP bikes despite money headache
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
BSB News
5h ago
Tommy Bridewell points finger at crunch rival for 2025 BSB season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.