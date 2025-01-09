Michael Rutter makes road racing clarification after taking new BSB role

Michael Rutter’s new role as a team manager in British Superbikes cast doubt on his future at the Isle of Man TT, something he has clarified.

Rutter will become team manager at the Bathams Racing by AJN team next season, as the team steps up to BSB and brings in Storm Stacey to ride its BMW M1000 RR.

However, this doesn’t seem to have impacted Rutter’s own racing commitments on the roads.

“No,” Rutter responded when asked by Manx Radio whether his new role in the Bathams Racing team would mean he’s stepping away from road racing and in particular the TT.

“Obviously, we’re still sponsoring Craig Neve, we’ll still be there, and I’ll still be there doing something,

“I don’t know what yet. I’ve been thinking about different stuff over the last few weeks, obviously with the time scales of everything and to do the North West [200] and the Isle of Man [TT].

“But we’ll definitely be there, bigger than ever.

Rutter added: “I’ll definitely be riding, [but] I don’t know what yet.”

On the deal between the Bathams team and Storm Stacey to race BSB in 2025, Rutter said: “It all came together quite quickly, actually. We were talking at the end of the year at Brands Hatch, I spoke to Storm [Stacey], and he was interested in riding. So, we put something together for him.

“It’s going to be our first year in Superbikes, with the Bathams team, and obviously with AJN sponsoring us as well, it’s allowed us to do it.”