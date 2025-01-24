Organisers present two key reasons to council to save the North West 200

Organisers of the North West 200 have come up with a five-year plan to keep the event going.

The sustainability plan is designed the grow the North West 200 and guarantee its future.

Two key reasons were presented by representatives of the event to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Leisure and Development Committee, BBC report.

Tourism brought to the area by the North West 200, and its global media reach, were the crucial factors that were reportedly presented.

Councillors were told that over 100,000 people attend the North West 200 each year, and 27% of that figure come from overseas.

But they were warned that capital must be invested to modernise the infrastructure, to guarantee the North West 200’s survival.

Councillors were also told that the event brings in £20m for the local economy, and boosts Northern Ireland’s global exposure.

Future goals, the BBC report, are to grow the markets in Great Britain, Europe, North America and the Republic of Ireland.

International marketing for the event was also a hot topic.

An upgrade for the paddock is a major aim. Local signage must also improve, it was noted.

A Legend’s Mural is also a target for the future.

The presentation to councillors included a succession plan and a new management structure, BBC report.

The North West 200 was notoriously under threat in 2023 but eventually did go ahead.