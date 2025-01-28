Big changes for Jamie Coward and KTS Racing for the 2025 Isle of Man TT

Jamie Coward and KTS Racing will become Triumph’s factory team at the 2025 Isle of Man TT, while the squad will also switch to BMW in the big bike races.

Coward, who has been racing at the TT since 2013, has become one of the event’s leading independent competitors.

Over the last two years, Coward has been a consistent top five challenger and climbed onto the podium in the Supertwin class in 2023.

Carrying on with the KTS Racing squad, Coward will switch from Honda machinery to BMW in the Superbike and Superstock class at TT 2025.

In the Supersport class, he’ll remain on a Triumph, though KTS will become the factory road racing squad for the British manufacturer.

Having finished fourth in both of last year’s Supersport contests on a Street Triple 765, Coward and KTS will get works support from the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing team.

“We’re obviously delighted to be continuing our partnership with Jamie, as we’ve enjoyed some superb results over the last few years,” KTS team owner Kevin Watret said.

“We’re equally thrilled to now be the official Triumph team on the roads.

“Since the formation of KTS Racing in 2019, we have strived for an opportunity like this, and it’s great to see our efforts being rewarded.

“Last year was our first with the Triumph triple, and Jamie more than showed its potential with a fourth-place finish in race two and another personal best lap.

“We feel there’s even more potential, and with factory support and the combined expertise of our teams, we’re optimistic for a great season ahead.”

With the BMW 1000cc machine proving to be the the frontrunning bike at the TT in recent times - with the M1000RR winning the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TTs in 2024 - Coward noted that it was “the best way forward” for the team in the big bike classes.

“As a team, we sat down to evaluate our options and agreed that BMW was the best way forward and the best package to be on at the TT,” Coward said.

“When you look at the lap speeds, especially the speed trap figures, the BMW has that extra edge.

“It also suits taller riders better, and the team has secured an ex-Josh Brookes bike, so I’m looking forward to testing it.”