Jeremy McWilliams, 60, explains “wake-up call” and goals for road racing return

"I've decided to come back to my grassroots."

Jeremy McWilliams
Jeremy McWilliams

Jeremy McWilliams has laid out his reasons, and his targets, for returning to road racing this year.

The 60-year-old veteran racer will compete in the 2025 Ulster Superbike Championship, ending a period of competing in the United States.

He will have Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin while representing the J McC Roofing Racing Team.

"I've got three different bikes and three different classes to choose from,” McWilliams told the BBC.

“So it's about finding what's the best focus and where we fit in best.

"It means a lot to be competitive and enjoy racing. That's the focus to go out and be as competitive as possible on the two tracks that we've got, Kirkistown and Bishopscourt.

"It's a wake-up call for me, jumping back on a big bike against guys who are circuit specialists. I want to start in a strong way and see how it goes.”

McWilliams’ teammates will be Andy Reid and Carl Phillips.

He is expected to race at the North West 200 in May, where he has 13 podium finishes since his 2012 debut.

McWilliams said about his upcoming year: "I've decided to come back to my grassroots.

“I dipped my toe in at the end of 2024 and really enjoyed it running with Jason [McCaw, JMC Racing team owner] and the team.

"To be part of a professional set-up like that, which is even bigger this year, bringing new guys on board and new machinery, it gave me that spark to get back racing here in the Ulster Superbike Championship."

His vast career has seen him compete in MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes.

More recently, he won the 2022 King of the Baggers in the USA.

But a 15-year test rider role with KTM came to an end last month, amid the manufacturer’s money troubles.

But McWilliams has swiftly found a fresh and exciting opportunity for 2025 which will bring him home.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

