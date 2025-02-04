Major change announced for organisation of Southern 100

A big change has been confirmed in the organisation of the Southern 100 Road Races.

The Southern 100 Racing Club will resume control for organisation of the event, and all road racing on the Billown Circuit.

ACU Events had been responsible for racing in the Republic of Ireland since Covid.

“I don’t think the fans will notice anything, and the competitors very little,” the Southern 100 Racing Club’s Phil Edge told ManxRadio.

“I don’t think many noticed the change in 2022.

“It’s good to revert back to being the organisers so that everything comes under our control.”

He explained: “We are still doing a lot of the work for them. Some work will be contracted out, which we’re happy with, so there is no loss of earnings for those companies.

“We are one big happy family and will remain so.”

Three appointees made by ACU Events - the clerk of the course, and the deputy, and the event safety office - will retain their jobs.

“They are joining us, and are becoming part of the family,” said Edge.

“They are proud to be a part of our organisation.”

He added: “No changes at all, business as usual. We will comply with all the regulations, everything is in place.”

This year's event is July 7-10.