Veteran rider and team owner expands line-up for Isle of Man TT 2025

Brian McCormack will return to the Isle of Man TT in 2025 with his Roadhouse Macau team and has added a second rider in David Datzer.

McCormack has been a regular at the TT since his debut in 2010, tallying up 59 starts in that time, with last year proving to be a solid one as he rode to 10th in the Superbike race despite missing testing time due to injury.

The Roadhouse Macau team will field BMW machinery in the big bike races and Triumph bikes in the Supersport class under the Global Robots/PHR Performance banner.

McCormack will also tackle the Supertwin races on a Global Robots Aprilia.

Joining him at the team in 2025 is reigning IRRC Superbike champion Datzer, who endured a difficult 2024 TT after suffering a crash in the opening Supertwin race.

“David and I got chatting a while back and I’ve always wanted to run a second rider and build the team up, so it didn’t take long to get everything in place,” McCormack said.



“We ran Davo [Johnson] briefly in the Supersport class last year and David’s already got to grips with the Global Robots/PHR Performance Triumph which will give him plenty more laps at this year’s TT.

“He’s never really had a good structure around him at the TT, so we’ll be able to pass on plenty of knowledge and experience to him.



“With a good environment and good people, it will be of great benefit to him so together with his own BMW’s, we’re confident he’ll have a highly successful TT 2025.”

He added: “From my side, last year’s TT was tough going as I was still recovering from my injuries sustained at Macau; after operations on my ankle and knee, I was on the back foot a bit and didn’t get the testing I’d have liked.

“The lap speeds were down, but I got another top 10 in the Superbike race and finished all my other races, so it was a solid race week.



“I’m hoping this year will be a lot better as I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been, and I’ll have had more track time ahead of this year’s TT than ever before.

“I feel really comfortable around the Mountain Course now and a lot of effort’s going into this year’s TT so I’m confident it’ll be a good year.”